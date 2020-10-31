Without expanding on the nature of the offence, the Indian Premier League said in a release that Chris Gayle admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.2 of the Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Kings XI Punjab batsman Chris Gayle was fined 10 per cent of his match fee for breaching the Code of Conduct during game 50 of the Indian Premier League 2020 against Rajasthan Royals on Friday night.

Without expanding on the nature of the offence, the IPL said in a release that Gayle admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.

The release read: "Chris Gayle, the Kings XI Punjab batsman, has been fined 10 per cent of his match-fee for breaching the Dream 11 Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team's match against Rajasthan Royals at Abu Dhabi."

The release noted that for Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match referee's decision is "final and binding."

Gayle played a fiery knock of 99 off just 63 balls to guide Punjab to 185 against Rajasthan. During the innings, the Jamaican cricketer became the first player to hit 1000 sixes in the T-20 cricket.

41-year-old Gayle has scored 4753 runs in 131 IPL appearances at an average of 41.69 and a strike rate of over 150. He has six centuries to his name in the IPL and is the only player to be dismissed on 99 twice in the league's history. He is also the player to score 6000 runs from sixes alone in the T-20 cricket.

Despite Gayle's heroics, Punjab lost the contest by seven wickets. Both Punjab and Rajasthan now have 12 points in 13 games each, though the former is at an advantage and placed fourth owing to a better run rate. Rajasthan will need to win its last fixture with a big margin to qualify for the playoffs.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja