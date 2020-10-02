Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: The 14th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will be played between MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings and David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday at the Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The two sides are at the bottom of the IPL 2020 points table and have not performed at their fullest potential. The two teams have played three games each in the tournament so far and won just one match each.

However, there is good news for Chennai as their middle-order batsman Ambati Rayudu will make a comeback in the side. Apart from Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo is also available for selection, confirmed CSK's head coach Steven Fleming confirmed.

Meanwhile, the same cannot be said about Sunrisers Hyderabad. The presence of Kane Williamson will surely boost the middle order. However, for Sunrisers Hyderabad to succeed, they would need their middle and lower-middle order to fire against Chennai Super Kings.

Head-to-Head stats:

The Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad have played 13 games against each other in IPL so far. In 13 matches, Chennai Super Kings have won 10 games while Sunrisers Hyderabad have won only 3 matches.

Who can win Friday's match?

Based on the previous stats, it looks like CSK has an upper hand over SRH. However, SRH after beating Delhi Capitals have already proven that they cannot be taken lightly. Meanwhile, experts suggest that the team batting first will have an upper hand at the Dubai International Stadium. Unless dew starts having a major role, cricket experts believe that the chasing side will be at a disadvantage.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain, wk), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi

