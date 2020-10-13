CSK vs SRH, IPL 2020: While Chennai, with only two wins in seven matches, is at the seventh spot in the points table, Sunrisers Hyderabad, with three wins of the seven matches is at the fifth spot.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will be locking horns with David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Both the teams will be looking forward to clinching a win at this crucial stage when the tournament has entered its second half. While Chennai, with only two wins in seven matches, is at the seventh spot in the points table, Sunrisers Hyderabad, with three wins of the seven matches is at the fifth spot.

Here are the Latest Updates from CSK vs SRH:

CSK Playing XI: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla, Karn Sharma

SRH Playing XI: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first.

The decision will give more confidence to Chennai Super Kings, considering the previous results here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Four, of the five matches, played here were won by the teams who batted first. The CSK batsmen should eye a big total, nearly 190-200 runs, to give their bowlers more room and less pressure.

The toss for CSK vs SRH will be held at 7:00 pm.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has so far been a challenging ride for the chasing team. In the 12 matches played here in the tournament so far, only two times the chasing team was able to get over the line, while two matches went into a super over as well.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, R. Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Jonny Bairstow (Wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson, Y Prithvi Raj, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Vijay Shankar, Sanjay Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (Wicketkeeper), Shreevats Goswami (Wicketkeeper), Bavanaka Sandeep, Basil Thampi, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma.

