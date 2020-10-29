Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders have faced each other 24 times in the IPL history and the former leads the head-to-head stats with 13 wins.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders will look to keep their playoffs hopes alive when they face Chennai Super Kings in game 49 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Chennai is the only team so far to be officially knocked out of the playoff race and they will be playing for pride tonight.

It remains to be seen whether Andre Russell will return to Kolkata playing XI tonight after missing x consecutive matches. Chennai, on the other hand, may make a few changes and give chances to youngsters. The match will begin at 7:30 pm (IST) in Dubai.

Head-to-head stats

Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders have faced each other 24 times in the IPL history and the former leads the head-to-head stats with 13 wins. However, Chennai had faced defeat against Kolkata by 10 runs in the first leg clash of IPL 2020

Who will win today’s match?

Kolkata Knight riders have had a mixed season so far but a win tonight is indispensable if they want to qualify for the playoffs. The team is likely to register a win against Chennai tonight.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain, wk), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (Captain & Wicket-keeper), Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton (Wicketkeeper), Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik (Wicketkeeper), Ali Khan

Posted By: Lakshay Raja