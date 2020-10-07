Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders have faced each other 20 times in the IPL history and the former has won 13 of these contests

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Days after registering a 10-wicket win against Kings XI Punjab, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in game 21 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Kolkata’s skipper Dinesh Karthik has been on the receiving end of criticism for his captaincy and will be eager to get a win for his team tonight. KKR is currently placed fourth on the points table, with four points in as many matches.

CSK and KKR have faced each other 20 times in the IPL history and the former has won 13 of these contests. CSK had also beaten KKR in both the clashes last year.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Abu Dhabi has provided assistance to both spinners and pacers so far, plus the long boundaries make it hard for batsmen to clear the rope. In the six matches played at the venue, teams batting second have chased down the total thrice.

Weather Forecast

The temperature at Abu Dhabi will be 36 degree celsius at the time of the toss and will fall by a couple of degrees through the match, according to AccuWeather. The humidity will be 28 per cent and there is no prediction of rain what so ever.

Dream 11:

Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni(c, wk), Andre Russell, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ravindra Jadeja

Probable playing XI:

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(c,wk), Kedhar Jadhav, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Shivam Mavi, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain, wk), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (Captain & Wicket-keeper), Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton (Wicketkeeper), Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik (Wicketkeeper), Ali Khan

