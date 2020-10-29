Chennai Super Kings will play its first match after being officially knocked out of the playoff race for the first time in the history of the Indian Premier League

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Chennai Super Kings will look to make amends in an otherwise dismal season when they face Kolkata Knight Riders in game 49 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. A win tonight is a must for the Eoin Morgan men to stay alive in the race to the playoffs.

This will be Chennai’s first encounter after being officially knocked out of the playoff race for the first time in the history of IPL, and the team may make multiple chances in its playing XI tonight. KKR, on the other hand, is likely to go unchanged, despite just one win their previous three outings. Here’s all you need to know about today’s match

Pitch Report

Teams batting second have mostly managed to chased down the target in second half of the season and hence both CSK and KKR will be looking to bowl first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Dubai pitch has slowed down as the tournament progressed and offered much assistance to bowlers.

Weather Forecast

The temperature in Dubai at the commencement of the match will be 31 degree celsius, while the humidity will lower between 40 and 50 per cent. There is no prediction of rain tonight what so ever.

Dream 11:

Faf du Plessis, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, MS Dhoni (C), Rahul Tripathi, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Sunil Narine, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Deepak Chahar

Probable playing XI:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C, Wk), Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, KM Asif, Imran Tahir

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (Wk), Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (C), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna

