New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will seek a break in its losing streak when they face Kings XI Punjab in game 18 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the UAE on Sunday. The two sides are placed at the bottom of the points table and will be seeking to bounce back in the tournament with a win tonight.

It remains to be seen whether Chris Gayle will find a spot in the Punjab’s playing XI. The Jamaican Cricketer has not played a single game in the tournament so far, since both the Punjab openers, Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul, are in excellent form.

Chennai and Punjab have locked horns with each other 22 times in the IPL history and the former has a slight advantage with 13 wins. Ahead of the their 23rd clash, here’s all you need to know:

Pitch Report:

The Dubai Pitch has not proved to be the best of th wickets to bat on. The first two matches at the venue had seen the team batting first defending a total of 160. Spin bowlers have found some assistance from this pitch in the previous clashes.

Weather Report

The temperature in Dubai will be 3 degrees at the time of the toss and will remains the same through the match, according to AccuWeather. The humidity will be 30 per cent and there is no prediction of rain what so ever.

Dream11:

KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Sarfaraz Khan, Sam Curran, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo

Probable Playing XI:

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell/Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Sheldon Cottrell, Mohammed Shami

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain, wk), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ishan Porel, Arshdeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gowtham, Harpreet Brar, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Simran Singh (wk), Jagadeesha Suchith, Tajinder Singh, Hardus Viljoen

Posted By: Lakshay Raja