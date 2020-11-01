Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab have face each other 22 times in the IPL history and the former leads the head-to-head record with 13 wins.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab will look to bolster their chances to qualify for the playoffs of the Indian Premier League 2020 when they face Chennai Super Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday afternoon (IST). The MS Dhoni-men, on the other end, will hope to end an otherwise dismal season on a positive note.

Chennai and Punjab have face each other 22 times in the IPL history and the former leads the head-to-head record with 13 wins. Chennai had registered a 10-wicket win in the first-leg encounter of the tournament. Here’s all you need to know about their second clash:

Pitch report

Teams batting second at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium have managed to chase down the total in seven of the last eight matches, partly due to the dew factor. In the afternoon games, however, teams batting first have won the contest on three of the four occasions.

Weather forecast

It will be sunny at Abu Dhabi today, with the mercury topping 32 degree celsius at the commencement of the match. The humidity will be 39 per cent and there is no prediction of rain what so ever.

Dream 11

KL Rahul (C), Chris Gayle, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson Nicholas Pooran, MS Dhoni (Wk), Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Lungi Ngidi

Probable playing XI:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, N Jagadeesan, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Deepal Chahar

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul, Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain, wk), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ishan Porel, Arshdeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gowtham, Harpreet Brar, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Simran Singh (wk), Jagadeesha Suchith, Tajinder Singh, Hardus Viljoen

