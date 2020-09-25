Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: After a below-par performance against Rajasthan Royals last week, Chennai Super Kings would look to improve their game and get back to winning way when they face Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Stadium at 7.30 pm on Friday.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who was severely criticised for his captaincy against Steven Smith’s Rajasthan Royals, would also look to make some changes in his playing XI. Dhoni had promoted Ruturaj Gaikwad and Kedar Jadhav ahead of himself against Royals in the last game, a decision which was criticised by many veteran cricketers including his former India teammate Gautam Gambhir.

Meanwhile, there will be a lot to think about for the Delhi Capitals. Ravichandran Ashwin’s should injury could force them to reshuffle their bowling line-up. The Delhi Capitals’ management is also in no mood to rush Ashwin to play and will take a final call later. "It's a good thing that we have a ready replacement like Amit Mishra, who has a lot of experience," said DC fielding coach Mohammed Kaif.

Head to head stats:

Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals have played 21 matches against each other. While Chennai Super Kings have 15 matches out of 21, Delhi Capitals have won just six matches against MS Dhoni’s side. Chennai Super Kings also won when the two teams met last time, in the playoffs of the IPL 2019.

Who can win today’s high-voltage encounter?

On papers, the two sides look equally good. However, the odds support MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain, wk), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Mohit Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Alex Carey (wk), Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harshal Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav

