New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Days after defeating Kings XI Punjab in the Super Over, Delhi Capitals will lock horns with MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in Match 7 of the Indian Premier League at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday. Chennai will be eager to bounce back in the tournament after endearing a below-par outing against Rajasthan Royals.

The two sides have played 21 matches against each other, of which Chennai Super Kings have won 15. The two teams had last met in the playoffs of IPL 2019 and Chennai Super Kings had won the contest. Friday’s match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium from 7:30 pm (IST). Ahead of the contest, let us look at the pitch and the weather report.

Pitch Report:

The first two matches at the venue had seen the team batting first defending a total of around 160, suggesting that it was not the best of the wickets to bat on. However, Kings XI Punjab yesterday scored a mammoth 206 runs. According to media reports, the pitch will be good for batting but spinners will get help too. All the team swho have won the toss have opted to bowl first due to the dew factor. It remains to be seen whether the trend will continue or not.

Weather Report.

The temperature will be around 35 degree celsius at the time of the toss and will remain the same throughout the match, according to Accuweather. The humidity will be 57 per cent. There are no signs of rain what so ever.

Probable Playing XI:

Chennai Super Kings:

Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni (wk), Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi

Delhi Capitals:

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Mohit Sharma

Posted By: Lakshay Raja