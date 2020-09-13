Popularly known as ‘Daddy’s Army’, Chennai is one of the most successful teams in the history of the BCCI’s T20 league.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The 13th season of Board of Cricket Control in India’s (BCCI) famous T20 league will begin from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai would look to win their 4th trophy.

Popularly known as ‘Daddy’s Army’, Chennai is one of the most successful teams in the history of the BCCI’s T20 league. However, Dhoni’s men have suffered a huge loss ahead of the beginning of the tournament because of the Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh’s decision to pull out from the tournament.

However, despite the loss of Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina, Chennai looks a strong side on the paper and has a chance of winning the fourth title of the T20 league.

Speaking about the strengths of Chennai, the MS Dhoni side has a lot of experience. From Dhoni to Shane Watson to Ravindra Jadeja to Dwayne Bravo to Ambati Rayadu to Murali Vijay, Chennai has a list of players who can single-handedly win matches for them. Apart from loads of experience, another thing which might favour Chennai is the slow pitches in the UAE which might assist the spinners. Despite the absence of Harbhajan Singh, Dhoni’s side has one of the most potent spin-bowling attacks with the likes of Imran Tahir, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner and Piyush Chawla.

However, match practice will be a cause worry for Chennai. Apart from inadequate match practice, many Chennai players have officially retired from international cricket and their fitness and match preparedness will worry the team management. Suresh Raina’s absence will also hurt Chennai and the team management will have to do a lot of brainstorming on the batting line-up for the tournament.

Full Squad:

MS Dhoni (Captain and Wicket-keeper), Kedar Jadhav, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mitchell Santner, Sam Curran, Narayan Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Piyush Chawla, R Sai Kishore, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, KM Asif, Monu Kumar and Josh Hazlewood

Support Staff:

Stephen Fleming (Head coach), Michael Hussey (Batting coach), Lakshmipathy Balaji (Bowling coach), Eric Simons (Bowling consultant), Greg King (Physical trainer), Tommy Simsek (Physio), Lakshmi Narayanan (High-Performance analyst), Russell Radhakrishnan (Team manager), Madhu (Team doctor) and Sanjay Natarajan (Logistics manager)

Players to watch out for:

MS Dhoni, Shane Watson, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar

Probable XI of Chennai:

Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayadu, MS Dhoni (Captain and wicket-keeper), Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

Past Record:

2008: Second position, 2009: Fourth position, 2010: Winner, 2011: Winner, 2012: Second position, 2013: Second position, 2014: Third position, 2015: Second position, 2016: Suspended, 2017: Suspended, 2018: Winner and 2019: Second position

