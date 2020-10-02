Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad are at the bottom of the points table and will be hoping to bounce back in the tournament with a win tonight.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in game 14 of the Indian Premier League at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the UAE on Friday. The two sides have faced each other 12 times in the IPL history and Chennai holds a massive advantage over Hyderabad with 9 wins.

Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo and may find place in Chennai’s playing XI tonight. Rayudu’s availability could mean that an out-of form Murali Vijay may not find a place in the playing XI tonight. Chennai and Hyderabad are at the bottom of the points table and will be hoping to bounce back in the tournament with a win tonight.

Here are the latest updates from game 14 between CSK and SRH:

Shardul Thakur dismisses Pandey for 29, Williamson walks in

Shardul Thakur has dismissed Manish Pandey for 29. Sunrisers Hyderabad are 2 down for 47. Kane Williamson has walked in to bat.

Manish Pandey steadies Hyderabad's innings after early dismissal

Manish Pandey is batting well at the moment. Sunrisers Hyderabad has scored 27 runs in the first four overs.

Chahar strikes in first over, Bairstow departs without scoring

Deepak Chahar has dismissed Jonny Bairstow for a duck in the first over. SRH have scored six off the first over.

David Warner, Jonny Bairstow begin Sunrisers Hyderabad's innings

David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have begun Sunrisers Hyderabad's innings. Deepak Chahar is with the new ball.

Playing XI:

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(wk,c), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Johnny Bairstow(wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan

SRH opt to bat first against CSK

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and opted to bat first against Chennai Super Kings.

Toss at 7 pm

The toss between the two teams will be held at 7 pm (IST).

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain, wk), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi

Posted By: Lakshay Raja