Both Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore have not looked in the best of the forms this year and will be hoping to get back to the winnings ways tonight.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in game 25 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. CSK and RCB have faced each other 24 times in the IPL so far and the former has won 15 of these contests.

Both the teams have not looked in the best of the forms this year and will be hoping to get back to the winnings ways tonight. The match will begin at 7:30 pm (IST) in Dubai.

Here are the latest updates from game 25 between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Virat Kohli's 52-ball 90 guides Royal Challengers Bangalore to 169 against Chennai Super Kings

A flurry of boundaries by Virat Kohli have guided Royal Challengers Bangalore to 169 against Chennai Super Kings. Virat Kohli remained not-out at 90.

Virat Kohli brings up half-century as Royal Challengers Bangalore eye 150

Virat Kohli has brought up his half-century with a four. Royal Challengers Bangalore will be eying 150 from here.

Thakur removes Padikkal, de Villiers in same over; Royal Challengers Bangalore three down

Royals Challengers Bangalore have lost Devdutt Padikkal and AB de Villiers in the same over. The team is three down for 67 at the end of 11 overs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore bring up fifty in eighth over after losing Finch early

Fifty up for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the eighth over. Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal are well set and will be looking to shift gears.

Bangalore lose Aaron Finch early after opting to bat first

Deepak Chahar has dismissed Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Aaron Finch for just two. Good start for Chennai Super Kings.

Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal begin Royal Challengers Bangalore's innings

Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal have begun Royal Challengers Bangalore's innings against Chennai Super Kings. Deepak Chahar is with the new ball.

Playing XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf fu Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C, Wk), N Jagadeesan, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore opt to bat first

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and opted to bat first against Chennai Super Kings.

Toss at 7 pm:

The toss between the two teams will be held at 7 pm (IST).

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain, WK), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa

Posted By: Lakshay Raja