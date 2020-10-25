IPL 2020, RCB vs CSK Updates: Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore will face MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings today at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: With an aim to seal its position for IPL 2020 playoffs, Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns with MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings today in game 44 of the tournament at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

While the RCB are in a good position with 14 points from 10 matches, CSK -- the three-time IPL champions -- are virtually out of the playoff contention. However, MS Dhoni's side still have an outside chance and they need to win their next 3 matches with a big margin to qualify for the playoffs.

Here are the Latest Updates from Dubai International Cricket Stadium:

RCB win toss, opt to bat first

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and elected to bat first against Chennai Super Kings.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (C), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel (wk), Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa

Toss at 3 pm

The toss between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings will take place at 3 pm.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma