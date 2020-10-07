Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings have faced each other 20 times in the IPL history and the latter has won 13 of these contests.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Chennai Super Kings in game 21 of the Indian Premier League at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. The two teams have faced each other 20 times in the IPL history and the former has won 13 of these contests.

Chennai have got their campaign back on track after securing a massive 10-wicket win against Kings XI Punjab last week and will be seeking a spot in top four of the points table with a win tonight. Kolkata on the other hand will be desperate for a win tonight amid calls for change in the captaincy.

Here are the latest updates from game 21 between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders:

Ravindra Jadeja dives full length to dismiss Sunil Narine

Jadeja has taken a stunner here! Sunil Narine is out for 17.

Tripathi, Narine anchor Kolkata's innings against Chennai Super Kings

A flurry of boundaries by Sunil Narinehas relieved pressure put up on Kolkata Knight Riders with Nitish Rana's dismissal.

Tripathi brings up half-century with a four

Fifty up for Rahul Tripathi. Kolkata Knight Riders have recovered from the two early dismissals.

Thakur provides first breakthrough, Shubman Gill departs for 11

Shardul Thakur has dimissed Shubman Gill off the second ball of his spell for 11. Kolkata Knight Riders are one down.

Kolkata Knight Riders off to a solid start against Chennai Super Kings

Rahul Tripathi and Shubman Gill are batting at 23 and 11 in the fourth over of the match. Solid start for Kolkata Knight Riders.

Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill begin Kolkata's innings

Rahul Tripathi and Shubman Gill have begun Kolkata's innings. Deepak Chahar is with the new bowl.

Playing XI:

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Far du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(wk,c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(wk,c), Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy

Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bat

Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and opted to bat against Chennai Super Kings

Toss at 7 pm

The toss between the two teams will be held at 7 pm (IST).

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain, wk), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (Captain & Wicket-keeper), Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton (Wicketkeeper), Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik (Wicketkeeper), Ali Khan

