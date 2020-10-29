A win tonight for Kolkata Knight will take them a step closer to the playoffs of the Indian Premier League 2020

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in game 49 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. A win tonight for Kolkata will take them a step closer to the playoffs, while Chennai will play for win to make amends in an otherwise dismal season.

Kolkata had defeated Chennai by ten runs in the first leg clash of the tournament. Their second encounter will commence at 7:30 pm (IST) in Dubai.

Here are all the latest updates from game 49 between CSK and KKR:

Chennai Super Kings win toss, opt to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders

Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders. Teams batting second have mostly won matches in the second half of the tournament so far.

Toss at 7 pm

The toss between the two teams will be held at 7 pm (IST).

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain, wk), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (Captain & Wicket-keeper), Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton (Wicketkeeper), Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik (Wicketkeeper), Ali Khan

Posted By: Lakshay Raja