New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian ace-pacer Jasprit Bumrah is one of the most unconventional bowlers in the cricketing world owing to his bowling action which has riddled many batsmen in the past.

Bumrah has also proved his mettle in all three formats of the game -- Test, ODI and T20 -- by giving nightmares to every top-class batsman around the globe.

Now ahead of the start of cash-rich Indian T20 league in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19, a video shared on Bumrah’s Mumbai team’s social media handle can add to the worries of batsmen in other teams.

The video showed Jasprit Bumrah bowling in six different actions and pulling off some great skills with the bowl. It will not be surprising if you get to see Bumrah making variations in his bowling actions during the tournament.

Asking their fans to guess the bowling actions imitated by Jasprit Bumrah, the Mumbai team shared the video with the caption, "Can you guess all bowlers Boom is trying to imitate? PS: Wait for the bonus round." Take a look at the video here:

Looking at the video, it will not be easy even for the die-hard cricket lovers to guess the bowlers Bumrah is trying to imitate. But it seems like that the 26-year-old pacer is trying to copy the bowling actions of Indian spinners Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Anil Kumble and Sri Lanka fast bowler and his Mumbai teammate Lasith Malinga.

Now with Lasith Malinga not available for the tournament, responsibility on Bumrah’s shoulders has increased to lead the pace attack of Mumbai. To share the load of Bumrah's shoulders, Mumbai owners have bolstered their fast bowling by trading in New Zealand's Trent Boult from Delhi last year.

For the uninitiated, Mumbai will lock horns with Chennai in the opening fixture of the thirteenth season of the Indian T20 league on September 19. The duo had an intense battle in the final of the tournament last year when Dhoni-led Chennai team suffered a one-run defeat.

Posted By: Talib Khan