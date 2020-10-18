IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad have lost six games from nine matches. They have just six points and a net run rate of +0.008.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Sunrisers Hyderabad are considered to be one of the best sides in the history IPL. However, David Warner's side has failed to live on its reputation this year, losing six games from nine matches.

Despite having destructive openers, David Warner and Jonny Bairstow, Sunrisers Hyderabad have not been able to finish off matches because of lack of strength in their middle order.

Not just the middle order, the bowling has also been a concern for SRH. The biggest disappointment this season for them has been the form of Rashid Khan. After returning impressive figures like 3/14, 0/12, 3/12, the Afghan leg-spinner remained largely ineffective in the team's last three losses.

"I don't know where to start. That was too good a game. We probably leaked a few too many towards the back end but for us, it's about trying to finish games. We've come too close in the last three games and we haven't got across the line. I am quite disappointed," Warner said after SRH's match against KKR.

What's next for Sunrisers Hyderabad from here?

Though Sunrisers Hyderabad have lost three matches in a row, there is still a chance for them to qualify for the playoffs of the IPL 2020. Sunrisers Hyderabad have won three games from nine matches and have 6 points and a net run rate of +0.008.

From here, they would need to win four of their five remaining matches to keep their hopes alive for playoffs. The good news is that SRH have a good net run rate which can prove handy as teams prepare for their race to seal a berth in the playoffs. However, the ifs and buts apply here too and the chances of reaching the playoffs will also depend upon the performance of other teams in the tournament.

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad:

David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wicket-keeper), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma