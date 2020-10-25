The best Chennai Super Kings can hope for from here on in the Indian Premier League 2020 is to finish fourth and that, too, will require several scenarios to precisely play out.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Chennai Super Kings moved to the seventh spot in the points table after a thumping eight-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in game 44 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. The MS Dhoni men have eight points in 12 matches and a net run rate of -0.602.

The best Chennai can hope for from here on is to finish fourth and that, too, will require several scenarios to precisely play out. The team would need to win all their remaining matches from here on and still rely on the results of other franchises to qualify.

Chennai will play its remaining two matches against Kolkata Knight Riders and resurgent Kings XI Punjab. Wins against both the teams will get the MS Dhoni-men four points, however, a poor net run rate of -0.602 remains a concern for the yellow army.

Here are the scenarios that must precisely play out for the team to qualify for the playoffs:

Firstly, Kolkata Knight Rider, which are placed fourth in the points table, will have to lose its remaining three matches against Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals, and Chennai. Next, Punjab, whih has recurrectd in the race in the past few matches, need to first defeat Kolkata and then lose its remaining two fixtures.

Rajasthan Royals, which has four wins in 11 matches, need to Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders, and then lose to Mumbai Indians. Rajasthan has a net run rate of -0.620 and a defeat by a big margin against Mumbai will pave the way for Chennai to the fourth spot.

Lastly, David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad need to win any one of their three remaining matches against Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, and Royal Challengers — the three teams that are most likely to make it to playoffs.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja