IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab have a chance to reach the playoffs. From here, KL Rahul's side will have to win five games from their remaining matches to qualify for the playoffs.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Kings XI Punjab on Thursday registered a much-awaited win against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Kings XI Punjab, which is led by KL Rahul, has struggled to perform and are at the bottom of the points table with just 4 points. Following the match, Rahul said that his side does not belong at the bottom of the points table and stressed that there are a lot of areas in which his team can improve.

"As a group, we have been disappointing. It can get frustrating. Our skills were good, but we didn't capitalize on the big moments. It becomes a habit - winning and not winning. There are ups and downs and this has been the roller-coaster. We wanted this win to get some confidence in the group," he said.

Meanwhile, Chris Gayle, who made a comeback on Thursday, said that his team can still reach the playoffs of the IPL 2020 by winning all the remaining games in the tournament.

"I know we are at the bottom of the table but it is still possible. I urge each and everyone of the guys to still have that self belief, like I said, the only way we can go is up, it is only up from here, so we are going to do it, we can do it," he said.

Can Kings XI Punjab really reach the playoffs?

Although Kings XI Punjab are at the bottom of the IPL 2020 points table, the KL Rahul's side can still reach the playoffs of the tournament. Compared to Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab have a better net run rate which might help them in the long run.

How can Kings XI Punjab reach the playoffs?

Kings XI Punjab have played 8 games and won just 2 matches. They have 4 points and a net run rate of -0.295. From here, they would need to win at least five of their remaining six games to bring the net run rate in play. If KXIP win five games from here, they will have 14 points and have a chance to reach the playoffs.

Kings XI Punjab squad:

Lokesh Rahul, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh

