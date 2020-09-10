Responding to the questions put by fans regarding the tournament on his official Instagram profile, Lee picked the Kolkata as one of the runners up for this year’s edition and said he expects “big things” from Mumbai team’s skipper Rohit Sharma.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Days ahead of the Indian T-20 league opener in the United Arab Emirates, former Australian bowler Brett Lee on Thursday donned the predictor’s hat and picked the Chennai team as the potential winners of the tournament.

Responding to the questions put by fans regarding the tournament on his official Instagram profile, Lee picked the Kolkata as one of the runners up for this year’s edition and said he expects “big things” from Mumbai team’s skipper Rohit Sharma.

“I am predicting big things for Rohit Sharma,” Lee said in response to a question that who, he believes, is the most dangerous batsman in the world.

On being asked about his thoughts on the Kolkata line-up, with Pat Cummings in charge, Lee said, He is world class! Definitely on the cards for the @kkriders to be in final 4."

MS Dhoni-led Chennai side has lifted the Indian T-20 league's trophy thrice -- in 2010, 2011, and 2018, while the Kolkata side has won the tournament twice -- 2012 and 2014.

Chennai faced a setbacks ahead of the tournament, when two of its players tested positive for coronavirus, and later two star players -- Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh pulled out of the season and returned to India citing personal reasons.

The tournament will be played in the United Arab Emirates, with the the defending champions Mumbai taking on previous year's runners up Chennai in the opening match on September 19. Lee has represented Kolkata and Punjab teams in the T-20 league in the past.

