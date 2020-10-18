The Suspect Bowling Action Committee monitored Narine’s action from the back and side angles and concluded that his elbow-bend appeared to be within the range of permissible limits.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Kolkata Knight Riders bowler Sunil Narine has been cleared by the Indian Premier League’s Suspect Bowling Action Committee, hours ahead of the team’s clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

The committee monitored Narine’s action from the back and side angles and concluded that his elbow-bend appeared to be within the range of permissible limits. Narine’s name has been taken off the suspect action warning list and he is now cleared to bowl in the tournament, as per a statement released by the IPL.

“KKR requested for an Official Assessment of Mr Narine’s action from the IPL Suspect Bowling Action Committee, submitting action footage in slow motion with back and side angle. The Committee carefully reviewed all the deliveries of action footage sent of Mr Narine with the eye and has come to the conclusion that the elbow-bend appears to be within the range of permissible limits. The committee also noted that Mr. Narine should reproduce the same action going forward in the IPL 2020 matches as presented to the Committee in the video footage,” the release read.

“Mr. Narine has now been removed from the IPL Suspect Action Warning List,” it added.

Narine was reported for suspect bowling action by the on-field umpires after match against Kings XI Punjab earlier this month. He has been placed on the warning list and will be suspended from bowling in the Indian Premier League 2020 if reported again.

This is not the first time the West Indian bowler has been reported for suspect bowling action. Back in 2014, Narine had missed out on the final match of the Champions League T20 for the same reason. Crowe was Narine’s go-to man after the 2014 incident.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja