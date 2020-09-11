Punjab looks strong on paper with power hitters like Glenn Maxwell, Chris Gayle and skipper Rahul, along with Indian bowler Anil Kumble as its head coach.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Days ahead of the Indian T-20 league opener in the United Arab Emirates, former Australian spinner Brad Hogg donned his predictor’s hat and said he believes KL Rahul-led Punjab team will finish at the bottom of the table this season.

Punjab looks strong on paper with power hitters like Glenn Maxwell, Chris Gayle and skipper Rahul, along with Indian bowler Anil Kumble as its head coach. Responding to a fan’s query on his youtube channel, Hogg said that Maxwell, Gayle and Jimmy Neesham usually have odd standout games through the tournament and do not provide consistency that a team should have from the overseas players.

“For me their overseas player contingent is all match-winners apart from Rahman from Afghanistan and Jordan. Those two have specific roles in this particular team and are quality bowlers,” Hogg said on his Youtube channel

“But the other guys there like Maxwell, Gayle and Neesham, they just have the odd standout games, they are not very consistent with what you want from overseas players. These overseas players are too much up and down. That is why Kings XI are going to finish last,” he added.

The Punjab team could not make it to the playoffs last year. In the twelve seasons, they have qualified for the playoffs only twice and have never lifted the trophy.

Earlier, former Australian bowler Brett Lee had picked the Chennai team as the potential winners of the tournament. Responding to the questions put by fans regarding the tournament on his official Instagram profile, Lee picked the Kolkata as one of the runners up for this year’s edition and said he expects “big things” from Mumbai team’s skipper Rohit Sharma.

The tournament will be played in the United Arab Emirates, with the the defending champions Mumbai taking on previous year's runners up Chennai in the opening match on September 19.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja