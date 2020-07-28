IPL 2020: The IPL’s Governing Council will meet on August 2 to give a final shape to the schedule and other arrangements.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Indian Premier League’s Governing Council is set to meet on August 2 and then with the franchise owners, broadcasters and sponsors to chalk out the final schedule of the cricketing event, which is to be held in the UAE this year.

According to a Times of India report, the BCCI has shared a list of SOPs for the teams to be followed during the 51-day event amid the coronavirus crisis.

Each franchise will have to create its own bio-secure bubble, in which the team will be interacting with a limited number of people or the ones allotted by the board. The team members will not be allowed to interact with people outside the bubble except through pre-appointed coordinators.

The travel arrangements and accommodation in UAE will have to be handled by the franchises. The BCCI will help franchises in booking hotels at discounted rates after coordinating with UAE authorities. The franchises will be allowed to take a call if they want to opt the options given by the cricket board.

Franchises will have to arrange for their own medical teams and the BCCI will arrange a central medical team. The player policy will remain unchanged and the teams will be allowed to travel with extra players so as to avoid last-minute travels.

Further, according to the report, there will no change in distribution of BCCI’s central revenue pool as all 60 matches are being played as per the earlier schedule.

News agency PTI quoted a top official of the BCCI saying that the eight franchises will get a clear picture of the tournament's modalities during the meeting.

The meeting, expected to be attended by top BCCI brass, including President Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah, would address concerns of various stakeholders.

Also, most likely, this edition of the IPL would have less number of double-headers which would be beneficial for broadcasters.

Ways to negate the loss of gate money for the franchises, since the matches will be played before empty stadiums in a bio-secure environment, will also be a major topic of discussion.

While it is expected that most of the franchises will send their recce teams to the UAE to check out the facilities as well as the bio-secure environment that can be created, there are concerns that remain, including accommodation plan and catering services.

Another tricky issue that is likely to come up is whether families of the players would be allowed to accompany them.

A senior franchise official had told PTI said that it will be "criminal" to keep players away from their families for two months and that too in a sanitised environment.

"During normal times, the wives and girlfriends, join the players during a specified period but this is a completely different scenario. If families travel, can they be confined to rooms without being able to move around normally?" an official asked.

"There will be players who have kids aged between 3 to 5 and how do you keep them in a room for two months?" he added.

