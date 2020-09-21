Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer suffered an ankle injury after landing awkwardly on his right leg after his second ball in the fifth over of his team's first match of the season

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Mitchell Marsh suffered an ankle injury after landing awkwardly on his right leg after his second ball in the fifth over of the opening match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Australian all-rounder was seen limping off the field. Vijay Shankar finished the remaining two balls of the over. Fabian Allen has replaced Marsh as a substitute.

Fabian Allen replaces Mitch Marsh as a substitute.



Vijay to finish the remainder of the over.



RCB - 38/0 (4.4)#SRHvRCB #OrangeArmy #KeepRising — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 21, 2020

Earlier, SunRisers Hyderabad won the toss against Royal Challengers Bangalore and elected to bowl first, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in match 3 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Monday. The RCB have got off to a good start. The team has scored 98 runs after 12.3 overs at the loss of two wickets. Devdutt Padikkal played a blistering knock of 56 off 42 balls.

This is the first match of the season for both teams.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha