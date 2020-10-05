New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: In a huge setback for David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad, senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been ruled out of the remaining season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to an injury.

Kumar, 30, had suffered a hip injury during Sunrisers Hyderabad's match against Chennai Super Kings on Friday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Following the injury, Kumar had left the field and remained unavailable for the rest of the match.

"Bhuvi will not be able to take further part in this year's tournament as he has been ruled out with a hip injury. A big blow for sure as he is someone who leads the bowling unit and is also an integral part of the leadership group on the ground," news agency ANI quoted an SRH source as saying.

Reports suggest that the injury will likely keep Bhuvneshwar Kumar out of the Australia tour as well. The Indian cricket team will tour Australia in later part of the year to play four Tests and three one day internationals (ODIs).

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar is out of IPL with a thigh muscle injury. It is probably a grade 2 or 3 injury, which could mean that he would be out for at least 6 to 8 weeks. It might effectively rule him out of India's tour of Australia," news agency PTI quoted a senior BCCI official as saying.

Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar's loss is a massive blow for Sunrisers Hyderabad. The 30-year-old pacer looked in good touch in the tournament so far and had picked three wickets at an economy rate of less than 7 in four games.

Notably, Kumar has been out for the past one year due to side strain and hamstring injuries and his recent injury will raise questions his readiness to return to competitive cricket.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma