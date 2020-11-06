Reflecting on Bumrah's performance in video posted by the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Indians, Shane Bond called the MI pacer 'the best T20 fast bowler in the world'.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond has heaped praise on Jasprit Bumrah after his match-winning 4 for 14 against Delhi Capitals in the qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League 2020 against Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Thursday night. Reflecting on Bumrah's performance in video posted by the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Indians, Bond called the MI pacer 'the best T20 fast bowler in the world'.

"Jasprit, it's privilege to watch. The best T20 fast bowler in the world go about his work," Boult said.

Bumrah and Trent Boult breathed fire at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium as Delhi Capitals’ top order batsmen Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, and Shikhar Dhawan departed for ducks in the qualifier 1. Opening the bowling attack for Mumbai, Boult broke the back of the opposition by dismissing Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane off the second and fifth deliveries of the first over. Delhi were two down without a run on the scoreboard in the chase of 201.

Bowling the second over, Bumrah then cleaned up Shikhar Dhawan for a duck off the second ball. This was the third consecutive time that Dhawan departed without scoring. Delhi Capitals were three down after two overs without a run on the scoreboard.

Reflecting on Boult's performance, Bond said, "I've loved working with Trent since 2012. We've seen him at the vest best and I was very best and I was very excited to have him in our team. Because I know what a devastating bowler he can be and he has done that through this tournament for us."

Posted By: Lakshay Raja