Stokes is currently in Christchurch to attend to his ailing father, who has been diagnosed with Brain cancer.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Former England cricketer Monty Panesar has revealed Rajasthan Royals' star all-rounder Ben Stokes may pull out of the Indian Premier League 2020 to attend to his ailing father in New Zealand.

Stokes' father has been diagoned with brain cancer and the all-rounder is currently with his family in Christchurch. "With Ben Stokes, the situation is that his father is not in good space. For that reason, he will probably be in New Zealand and I doubt he will be coming to the IPL," Panesar told Times of India.

Media reports had earlier suggested that Stokes will be joining the Rajasthan Royals camp in the first week of October. He had left the England team during the test series against Pakistan last month and is yet to join the Rajasthan-based franchise in the United Arab Emirates.

Panesar dubbed Stokes a 'Superman of Cricket' whose presence in the IPL will be massive if he joins the season.

"He is a huge influence player, one of the key players with all-round abilities, dubbed the superman of cricket. I think his presence in the IPL will be massive," he said.

Rajasthan Royals have had a good outing in the Indian Premier League 2020 so far. They defeated Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs in their opening encounter. The team will be playing against Kings XI Punjab in their second match tomorrow.

The thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League began in the United Arab Emirates last week, nearly six months after being indefinitely delayed amid the threat of the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent unavailability of foreign players.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja