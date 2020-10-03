Ben Stokes had been in New Zealand with his family ever since his father was diagnosed with brain cancer in Summer.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: England all-rounder Ben Stokes is set to join the Rajasthan Royals camp after missing the initial matches of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2020 at the UAE. Stokes had been in New Zealand with his family ever since his father was diagnosed with brain cancer in Summer. His return will be a big boost for Rajasthan Royals, who had lost their previous IPL encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders by 37 runs.

The official twitter handle of Rajasthan Royals shared a picture of Stokes en route to the UAE. Have a look:

Media reports had earlier suggested that Stokes will be joining the Rajasthan Royals camp in the first week of October. He had left the England team during the test series against Pakistan last month and is yet to join the Rajasthan-based franchise in the United Arab Emirates.

However, former England cricketer Monty Panesar had recently said that Stokes may pull out of the tournament to attend to his ailing father. "With Ben Stokes, the situation is that his father is not in good space. For that reason, he will probably be in New Zealand and I doubt he will be coming to the IPL," Panesar told Times of India.

Rajasthan Royals have had a good outing in the Indian Premier League 2020 so far. They defeated Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs in their opening encounter and then chased down record 224 against Kings XI Punjab in the second match. The team, however, faced a defeat by 37 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders earlier this week.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja