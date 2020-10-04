Ben Stokes will be joining the Rajasthan Royals camp in the UAE after having missed initial matches in order to be with his family in New Zealand.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Rajasthan Royals’ star all-rounder Ben Stokes has initiated his mandatory six-day quarantine period in the United Arab Emirates. The English cricketer is likely to be available for selection for game 26 of the Indian Premier League 2020 against Sunrisers Hyderabad next week.

Stokes will be joining the Rajasthan Royals camp in the UAE after having missed initial matches in order to be with his family in New Zealand. His return will be a big boost for Rajasthan, who have lost their previous two matches and are currently placed six on the points table.

A Rajasthan Royals official told news agency ANI that Stokes will undergo his first COVID test on Sunday and could be available for selection for franchise’s match against the SRH on October 11.

He has started his quarantine phase as soon as he reached the hotel. He will have his first test today and with the 6-day period ending the day we play against Delhi Capitals in Sharjah, we are looking at him playing against SRH. It will also help him get back into the groove as he has been off the field for some time," the official said.

Stokes had been in New Zealand with his family ever since his father was diagnosed with brain cancer in Summer. He had left the England team during the test series against Pakistan last month and few media reports had suggested he may be pulling out of the IPL 2020 to be with his family to attend to his ailing father.

Rajasthan Royals have had a mixed outing in the IPL so far. They won their first game comfortably, chased down record 224 against Kings XI Punjab but then lost their next two matches against Kolkata Knight Riders and Royals Challengers Bangalore.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja