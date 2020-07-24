The BCCI was to receive Rs 3,300 crore from media rights holder and broadcaster STAR and Rs 440 crore from title sponsor VIVO.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: If the Indian Premier League had been cancelled this year, it would have led to the Board of Control for Cricket in India face losses to the tune of Rs 4,000 crore, according to a report in The Economic Times.

The report listed the financial numbers behind hosting the tournament as per which the cricket board was to receive Rs 3,300 crore from media rights holder and broadcaster STAR, Rs 440 crore from title sponsor VIVO and a cumulative sum of Rs 170 crore from other sponsors.

The STAR had even paid an advance of Rs 2,000 crore and repaying the advance or extending the contract would not have been something the BCCI had wanted, the report further claimed.

The IPL 2020 was originally scheduled to begin from March, but was called off in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It will now start on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the final slated on November 8, according to well-placed BCCI sources quoted by PTI.

The IPL has been made possible by the ICC's decision to postpone the October-November T20 World Cup in Australia owing to the COVID-19 pandemic due to which the host country expressed its inability to conduct the event.

While there was speculation that the IPL will start from September 26, the BCCI decided to advance it by a week in order to ensure that the Indian team's tour of Australia is not jeopardised.

The Indians are set to play a four-match Test series against Australia starting December 3 in Brisbane.

It is expected that with each and every team needing at least a month's time to train, the IPL franchises will be leaving base by August 20 which gives them exactly four weeks time to prepare.

