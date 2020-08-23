Speaking to news agency ANI, Rajasthan Royals’ Chief Operating Officer (COO) Jake Lush McCrum confirmed that the BCCI will update its protocols regarding the quarantine norms, allowing players from England and Australia to be available from the first match of the IPL.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: In order to allow the players of England and Australia to part from the first game of the cash-rich league, the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has decided to tweak its protocols for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Speaking to news agency ANI, Rajasthan Royals’ Chief Operating Officer (COO) Jake Lush McCrum confirmed that the BCCI will update its protocols regarding the quarantine norms, allowing players from England and Australia to be available from the first match of the IPL.

"The BCCI protocols have actually been updated in the last few days and I'm pleased to say our English and Australian stars playing in the series pre IPL should be available for our first IPL match. Either way, we have a quality squad with the depth to manage any situation," McCrum told ANI.

"The English and Australian players will be competing against each other in a high-quality series right before the IPL which has many positives, the most important being it will enable them to be at full match fitness. I'm sure they will hit the ground running in the UAE for the IPL," he added.

England and Australia are scheduled to play three T20Is and three ODIs in September, speculating fears that the players from these two countries will not be able to take part in the initial matches of the IPL. However, the BCCI had earlier indicated that it might relax the mandatory seven-day quarantine period that players had to undergo after arriving in the UAE.

"Suspected or positive cases will immediately be isolated from the team and the case will be managed by the team doctor in accordance with the IPL medical team. Contract tracing will begin immediately. The BCCI has put together a list of accredited hospitals that will be fully equipped to handle all such cases. All cases will, however, be treated as per set guidelines and protocols of the UAE government," McCrum told ANI.

As per SOPs issued by the BCCI, the players have to undergo RT-PCR tests on Day 1, 3, and 6 of the quarantine phase and then they will be entering the bio-bubble provided they test negative on all three occasions.

"We have set up our own COVID-19 taskforce, which will act as a response team for all queries and any action to be taken during the tournament. This team is being led by Anuja Dalvi, the Indian female physio who has international experience in cricket and other sports, supported by team physiotherapist John Gloster and team doctor, Rob Young. They will be responsible for regular monitoring and medical assessment to ensure the safety of the entire team staying in the UAE," McCrum added.

The 13th season of the IPL will be held in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. The matches will be held in three venues -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.

