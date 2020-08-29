The top BCCI source, however, has said that there is “no immediate threat” to the tournament following yesterday’s development and that all adequate measures are in place to tackle the situation. The tournament is scheduled to begin on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The BCCI has put the tournament schedule for the thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League on hold after Chennai Super Kings bowler Deepak Chahar and several support staff members tested positive for coronavirus, the Times of India reported, quoting a source.

The top BCCI source, however, has said that there is “no immediate threat” to the tournament following yesterday’s development and that all adequate measures are in place to tackle the situation. The tournament is scheduled to begin on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates.

Chahar, a right arm medium-pace bowler and lower-order batsman, who plays for Chennai Super Kings, has tested positive for coronavirus in Dubai and will return to training only after a 14-day quarantine period and subsequently testing negative twice 24 hours apart.

As per the convention, the first match of the tournament will be played between previous year's runner-up, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings and Rohit-Sharma led defending champions Mumbai Indians.

The Chennai franchise believes it will be fit to take the fit to take the field by then. "As far as we know, we are playing on September 19 and that’s how we are preparing mentally,” a source told the newspaper.

Players participating in the upcoming edition of the IPL are presently undergoing a six-day isolation period with testing on day 1, 3 and 6. If they clear all the tests, they will be eligible to enter the tournament's bio-bubble and start training. Subsequently, the players and support staff will be tested every fifth day of the tournament.

The players will have to follow several protocols throughout the tournament, which includes a prohibition on going to another player’s room despite staying in the bio-bubble.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja