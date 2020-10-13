IPL 2020: According to BCCI, all teams should have played half their matches, that would be seven, for the process to begin.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: With the end of the first half of the tournament, the Indian Premier League (IPL) governing council has opened a mid-season transfer window for the franchises today. The transfer window will remain open for five days till Saturday, October 17. Teams placed at the bottom three in the points table will be eager to rope in a few players to give a fresh start to their campaign in the tournament.

The transfer window will allow all the teams to assess their performances and make transfers based on the player reviews to bolster their setup in the second half of the tournament. According to BCCI, all teams should have played half their matches, that would be seven, for the process to begin. After Match 28 between Kolkata and Bangalore, all eight teams have now played seven games and the BCCI has opened the transfer window.

Both capped, uncapped players eligible for transfer

The BCCI has allowed the franchises to transfer or loan both capped and uncapped players, provided they have not played more than two matches in the tournament. Such was not the case until last year when only uncapped players were eligible for transfer. The transfer is possible only if there is mutual consent between the two franchises. This arrangement is available only for the remainder of the season and the loanee returns to his parent team next season.

Who all are eligible for mid-season transfers?

Mumbai Indians: Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jayant Yadav, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh

Chennai Super Kings: KM Asif, Imran Tahir, Narayan Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, R Sai Kishore, Josh Hazlewood

Delhi Capitals: Ajinkya Rahane, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamicchane, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Daniel Sams, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Sharma.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shreevats Goswami, Siddharth Kaul, Wriddhiman Saha, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, Bavanaka Sandeep, Fabien Allen, Sanjay Yadav, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, Mohammad Nabi, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem

Kings XI Punjab: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Murugan Ashwin, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Chris Jordan, Simran Singh, Tajinder Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkhande, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Chris Gayle, Harpreet Brar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mandeep Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders: Tom Banton, Nikhil Naik, Ali Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Lockie Ferguson

Rajasthan Royals: Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi, Oshane Thomas, Aniruddha Joshi, Andrew Tye, Akash Singh, Anuj Rawat, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Mayank Markande, Ankit Rajpoot, Manan Vohra, Mahipal Lomroor, Shashank Singh, David Miller

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav

Posted By: Talib Khan