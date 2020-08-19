Dream11 has acquired the title sponsorship for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League at a price of Rs 222 crore, outbidding Education technology company Unacademy and BYJU’s, along with Multinational conglomerate Tata Group.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will likely ask the new Indian Premier League sponsors, Dream11, to revisit bids for the 2021 and 2022 edition of the tournament.

A veteran BCCI official has told PTI that the cricket administrative body and fantasy gaming platform Dream11 are still negotiating on the conditional three-year bid under which the company is supposed to pay Rs 240 crore each for the 14th and 15th edition of the IPL, in case Chinese technology company Vivo does not return with its yearly Rs 440 crore deal.

While IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel had confirmed the development yesterday, BCCI has not yet made an official announcement for the same. The BCCI source told the news agency that the said ongoing negotiations is the reason why no official announcement has been made yet.

“It was always clear that the highest bidder may not get the title rights (it was specified by the BCCI before accepting the Expression of Interest from bidders),” the veteran BCCI official said.

“Having said that, Dream11 has bid the highest and are still favourites to get it, a few issues are still being ironed out before an official announcement comes,” he added.

Dream11 is now left with two options -- either it can accept a one-year or rather four months 13 days deal of Rs 222 crore or increase the conditional amount for 2021 and 2022.

The sponsorship slot for the IPL had been laying vacant since August 6, when Chinese smartphone maker Vivo had pulled out as the league’s sponsor amid the backlash against Chinese firms in India in the aftermath of a clash on the two countries’ border in June in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja