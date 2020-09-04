According to a report by Dainik Jagran, the seven commentators who have been selected by the BCCI are Sunil Gavaskar, his son Rohan, L Sivaramakrishnan, Murali Kartik, Deep Dasgupta, Anjum Chopra and Harsha Bhogle. The seven commentators will leave for the UAE on September 10.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Days before inaugural ceremony of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has shortlisted seven Indian commentators for the tournament that will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this year.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, the seven commentators who have been selected by the BCCI are Sunil Gavaskar, his son Rohan, L Sivaramakrishnan, Murali Kartik, Deep Dasgupta, Anjum Chopra and Harsha Bhogle. The seven commentators will leave for the UAE on September 10.

The BCCI, however, has not selected former Indian batsman and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar. Manjrekar, 55, has been a part of IPL commentary panel since 2008 and has not missed a single season of the cash-rich league so far.

Meanwhile, a Mumbai Mirror report suggests that the commentary panel has been divided into two panels. One panel, which will include Dasgupta and Kartik, has been placed in the panel for matches in Abu Dhabi. The other panel, on the other hand, has been placed for matches in Dubai and Sharjah.

As per the report, 21 games will be played in Dubai and Abu Dhabi while 14 will be played in Sharjah.

IPL 2020 schedule to be released on Friday

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has said that the board will release the schedule for the much-awaited 13th season of the IPL on Friday. "We understand schedules are delayed. It is almost on the verge of getting final and should be released by Friday," Ganguly said, as reported by news agency IANS.

Reports suggest that the first match of the 13th season of the IPL will be played between the defending champions of 2019 that is Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians and Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings on September 19.

