New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Vivo Mobile India Pvt Ltd have decided to suspend their partnership for Indian Premier League in 2020. The confirmation in this regard was made by BCCI in a statement on Thursday.

The development now puts the cricket board in a tizzy as it will now have to look for a new sponsor at these times of coronavirus crisis which has left most of the companies suffering financially.

It may be noted that the IPL Governing Council's Sunday decision to retain the Chinese company as the tournament sponsor had suffered massive backlash on social media in view of the recent incidents at the Indo-China border.

In the wake of the violent showdown at the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh in June this year where 20 Indian soldiers had lost their lives, the Indian government had stepped up the offensive against China, banning a host of Chinese apps, including TikTok, Helo and UC Browser.

Chinese sponsorship became a bone of contention after the clashes between the Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh in June. The BCCI had promised to review the deals in the aftermath of the violent showdown.

Vivo India had bagged the IPL title sponsorship rights for five years in 2017 for Rs 2199 crore, committing to pay the league approximately Rs 440 crore every season.

The upcoming edition of the IPL will be played in United Arab Emirates from September 19 to November 10 in view of the alarming situation of the coronavirus pandemic in India.

