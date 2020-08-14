Various big-time names of world cricket from Australia and England, be it Ben Stokes, Steve Smith or David Warner, will miss the first one or two games their respective teams are scheduled to play in the UAE.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, which is set to begin from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), will have some big-time misses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Several cricketers from England and Australia, who are the part of almost every franchise playing in the IPL, will miss their first week of schedule reportedly due to the less number of days between their arrival and schedule days.

If British and Australian players are given the exception then they will have to miss mandatory one-week quarantine in the UAE, and that is against the safety protocol put in place due to COVID-19.

Various big-time names of world cricket from Australia and England, be it Ben Stokes, Steve Smith or David Warner, will thus miss the first one or two games their respective teams are scheduled to play in the UAE.

Both Australia and England are scheduled to have three T-20s and three One Day International (ODIs) games due to play, whose schedule will end on September 16. IPL will begin from September 19 and thus the mandatory seven-day quarantine doesn’t stand the test of schedule for the cricketers from both England and Australia, leading them to miss a week of matches altogether.

The franchises had reportedly requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to make an exception to the players of these teams concerned, but BCCI has not yielded to the demands citing the necessity of a quarantine protocol amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We can’t lower our guard. Any relaxation to anyone can cost us the IPL edition. Franchises have to live with the fact that some cricketers will miss one or two games. We all need to be vigilant and compliant in these very difficult times,” a BCCI functionary was quoted as saying by Insidesport.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma