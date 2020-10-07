Ashwin had not dislodged the bails after Aaron Finch was caught short of the crease during match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Delhi Capitals bowler Ravichandran Ashwin has revealed that the team’s head coach Ricky Ponting wanted him to run out Aaron Finch at the non-striker’s end when he was caught short of the crease during Monday’s Indian Premier League 2020 game against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

After the match, however, he had shared the moment on his twitter handle and said he should not be blamed if he runs anyone out in this manner in the future games.

“I tagged Ponting in the tweet. He said ‘he’s gone too far down, I myself wanted you to run him out’. He said he is talking to the ICC committee abut a run penalty. He’s trying hard to keep his promise,” Ashwin said on his Youtube channel.

Let’s make it clear !! First and final warning for 2020. I am making it official and don’t blame me later on. @RickyPonting #runout #nonstriker @AaronFinch5 and I are good buddies btw.😂😂 #IPL2020 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) October 5, 2020

Last year, Ashwin had sparked controversy after he ran out Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler in the same fashion.

Delhi Capitals had confotably beaten Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja