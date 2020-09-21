The veteran off-spinner on Monday took to Twitter to inform his followers that his pain has settled down and the scan reports are also good, hinting that he might be available for the enxt game.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Delhi Capitals fans who were worried over the shoulder injury of Ravichandran Ashwin can now heave a sigh of relief. The veteran off-spinner on Monday took to Twitter to inform his followers that his pain has settled down and the scan reports are also good, hinting that he might be available for the next game.

"I was in pain as I left the field last night, but the pain has settled down and the scan reports are pretty encouraging too. Thanks for all your love and support," he wrote on Twitter.

I was in pain as I left the field last night, but the pain has settled down and the scan reports are pretty encouraging too. Thanks for all your love and support. _ #IPL2020 — Ashwin __ (@ashwinravi99) September 21, 2020

During the match against Kings XI Punjab, who were chasing a target of 158 runs, Iyer handed the ball to Ashwin in the sixth over. He bowled a splendid over as he scalped two crucial wickets of Karun Nair (1) and Nicholas Pooran (0). However, in the last ball, he dived to save a single and hurt his shoulder in the process.

Ashwin went off the field with physio Patrik Farhart after he seemed to have dislocated his left shoulder and used the jersey as a temporary sling. He was seen in the dressing room with a sling on his left hand and an ice-pack on the shoulder.

"I briefly spoke to Ashwin, and Ashwin said he'll be ready for the next game. But at the end of the day it's the physio's decision," Iyer said after Delhi Capitals beat Kings XI Punjab in Super Over in their opening IPL 13 match here on Sunday night.

"He's a strong-minded guy and hopefully he will be available."

