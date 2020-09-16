Arjun Tendulkar, the son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, has not played the BCCI's T-20 league so far.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Days ahead of the BCCI's T-20 league opener, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun was spotted in the Mumbai team's camp in the United Arab Emirates, sparking rumours of him joining the four-time league winners.

An image has surfaced on social media where Arjun can be seen enjoying in the swimming pool alongside Mumbai players James Pattinson, Trent Boult, and Rahul Chahar. Take a look:

Arjun Tendulkar, the son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, has not played the BCCI's T-20 league so far. The left-arm pacer has not been signed by the franchise and he has travelled with the team as part of the net bowlers contingent.

The thirteenth edition of the T-20 league will be played in the United Arab Emirates from September 19 to November 10. All eight teams have settled into their respective hubs following COVID testing and started practising ahead of the opening match. Defending champions Mumbai will play its first match against previous year's runners up Chennai on September 19.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja