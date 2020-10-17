New Delhi Jagran Sports Desk: Days after bowling the fastest delivery in the Indian Premier League history at 156.22 km/hr, Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje said he is eying to break the all-time fastest bowl record currently held by former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar.

Akthar had clocked 161.3 km/hr during the 2003 World Cup Fixture against England. The record is held intact for over 17 years now. In an interaction with Ravichandran Ashwin on the latter’s youtube channel, Nortje said he can break the record in the ongoing edition of the IPL itself.

“Hopefully it’s something I have got in me and it’s definitely something I have wanted to do,” Nortje said during an interaction with Ravichandran Ashwin on the latter’s youtube channel, adding, “Maybe a good wicket, some adrenaline, the right combination and I can do it this IPL or maybe in the future.”

Nortje clocked 156.22 km/hr during match against Rajasthan Royals, breaking the previous record of 154.4 km/hr held by South African bowler Dale Steyn. Three of the five fastest deliveries in the IPL history have been bowled by Nortje.

The South African said he did not know he had broken the record until after the match. “I didn’t know about the 156 km/h until after the game. Obviously, there was nothing on the scoreboard. It would’ve been a bit of a help to get the blood flowing. But I had got no idea.”

Nootje’s spell was instrumental in Delhi Capitals’ 13-run win against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday. The team comfortably sits on the second spot of the points table, with six wins in eight matches.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja