Abu Dhabi (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday registered a thrilling win over Kings XI Punjab at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, consolidating their position on the points table. However, the fans of the Kolkata Knight Riders were left anxious after the team's star all-rounder Andre Russell got injured during the match.

Russell, who is considered as one of the most destructive all-rounders in T20 cricket, got injured during Kolkata Knight Riders' game against Kings XI Punjab, raising questions whether he would be able to play the side's next game against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday.

Russell, who was fielding at long-off, got injured during the 2nd over of Kings XI Punjab's innings when he tried to take KL Rahul's catch. Russell, however, failed to take the catch picked up a knee injury. Later, the 32-year-old left the field for the whole game and was replaced by Australia's Chris Green.

Following the match, Dinesh Karthik was asked about Russell's injury and the Kolkata Knight Riders skipper replied that "it needs to be assessed".

"Whenever Russell gets injured, my heart is always in my mouth because he is a very key player for us. We need to look up at him and make sure he's okay," Karthik said in the post-match conference.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday won their match against Kings XI Punjab by 2 runs. Following the match, Karthik praised his bowlers, especially Prasidh Krishna and Sunil Narine. He also praised head coach Brendon McCullum and said that it was he who encouraged him to bat higher.

"We need to look up at him and make sure he's okay. Krishna is special, and is close to a spot for the India white-ball team. He has to make some adjustments but the way he bowled in the second spell shows why he is one of the better bowlers in India," Karthik said.

"I think Narine stands up for us all the time, he's always looking out for the team. A lot of credit goes to Morgan for having the world's best captain around. He keeps things very positive," he added.

