New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Amidst the wide-ball controversy involving MS Dhoni in clash between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian skipper virat Kohli has suggested changes in T-20 cricket under which a team should have the ability to review wide balls and waist-height full toss. In an Instagram Live with KL Rahul, Kohli said that a wrong call on wide or waist-height full toss delivery can make massive difference in fast-paced games and so the captain of a team should have the ability to review the decision.

“I am going to speak as a captain. s a captain, I would like to have the ability to review a wide, or a waist-height full toss which could be a wrong call. We have seen historically how big these things can be in such a high-profile tournament like IPL and in general T20 cricket,” Kohli said.

The remarks have come a day after an interference in by Dhoni in changing the umpire's decision did not go well with the cricket fraternity and the fans alike.

According to the law set by the IPL Governing Council, the Section 2.12of the IPL match playing condition says, "An umpire may alter any decision provided that such alteration is made promptly. This apart, an umpire’s decision, once made, is final."

Elaborating further, Kohli said during the interaction, “It is a fast-paced game and you can miss by a small margin and we have all seen this is a big factor. If you lose the game by a run and you are not able to review that wide, it could make a massive difference in someone’s campaign.”

Posted By: Lakshay Raja