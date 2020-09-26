IPL 2020: After losing the match against Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals, Dhoni expressed his disappointment over his side's batting performance and has hinted that Ambati Rayadu might return to the playing XI in Chennai's next match.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Chennai Super Kings on Friday suffered a huge loss against Delhi Capitals in their third game of the IPL 2020. It was also Chennai's back-to-back loss in the tournament and it even exposed middle-order problem which MS Dhoni's side is going through.

Following the match, fans and several cricket experts felt that the team is missing the experience of Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu. While Raina has left the tournament due to 'personal reasons', Rayudu was injured and had to miss a couple of games for the CSK.

However, after losing the match against Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals, Dhoni expressed his disappointment over his side's batting performance and has hinted that Ambati Rayudu might return to the playing XI in Chennai's next match.

"We need to come back with a clearer picture, looking at the combination. Maybe, the team balance will get better once Rayudu comes back in the next game," the former Indian captain had said.

"That will give us the room to experiment with an extra bowler perhaps. There are quite a few things we can think about. We are one batter extra to start off, so the players need to step up," Dhoni added.

Meanwhile, Dhoni has also asked his bowlers to pull up their socks after two ordinary outings. "We need to get better with our lengths, lines and pace. I think the spinners have not come to the party yet. We are bowling good deliveries, but we are giving away the boundary deliveries bit too often," he said.

Chennai Super Kings on Friday lost their third game of the tournament by 44 runs. Chasing a target of 176, CSK hardly ever looked capable of reaching the score and were restricted to 131/7 at the end of 20 overs. This is the three-time champions' second consecutive defeat this season.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma