New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings have been facing a tough time in the IPL 2020. After registering a win in the tournament opener against Mumbai Indians, Dhoni's CSK has faced two back-to-back defeats.

Now after struggling with the middle order, there is good news for Chennai Super Kings. According to a report by Sportstar, CSK star players, Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo are both fit and all set to play the next game for their team on October 3.

“Rayudu has recovered well from a hamstring strain and will play in the next game. He ran and sprinted during training and batted without any discomfort at the nets," CSK CEO K.S. Viswanathan said, as quoted by Sportstar.

Rayudu had played a key role is CSK's first victory in the tournament. Also, Bravo has recovered from the thigh injury that had kept him away from bowling. “He bowled well at the nets,” said Viswanathan adding that "We have bounced back from adversity in the past. We will do so again,”.

Earlier, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan made it clear that it would be impossible for the franchise to think about his return as Raina made himself unavailable and the team management respects his space.

"See, we cannot look at Raina because he made himself unavailable and we respect his decision and his space. We are not thinking about its", Viswanathan said as quoted by news agency ANI.

While talking about the defeats Chennai has faced in two games, the CEO said that the team will come back strongly and the fans will again have the smiles back on their face.

"We have been blessed with some of the best fans in the cricketing world and I can assure them that we will bounce back strongly. It is a game and you have your good and bad days. But the boys know what they need to do and the smiles will be back", he said.

