New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Fantasy sports platform Dream11 has acquired the title sponsorship for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League at a price of Rs 222 crore, outbidding Education technology company Unacademy and BYJU’s, along with Multinational conglomerate Tata Group.

The sponsorship slot had been laying vacant since August 6, when Chinese smartphone maker Vivo had pulled out as the league’s sponsor amid the backlash against Chinese firms in India in the aftermath of a clash on the two countries’ border in June in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed.

Dream11, notably, is already associated with six IPL teams, along with International Cricket Council. With IPL 2020 sponsorship in its bag, here’s all you need to know about the platform.

Dream 11 was co-founded by two Indian entrepreneurs — Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth — in 2012. The platform is a pioneer in the field of fantasy sports in India and allow the users to play 5 fantasy sports, namely cricket, hockey, football, kabaddi and basketball. The company had reported one million users by 2014, added a million more by 2016 and a couple of million more in the next two years. Last year, Dream11 became the first Indian gaming company to be valued at over USD 1 billion.

Other than IPL, the company has partnered with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), International Cricket Council (ICC), Big Bash League, Caribbean Premier League, and National Basketball Association (NBA), among others.

The company has has several investors, including Chinese tech giant Tencent. However, a BCCI source told PTI that Tencent holds a "single-digit percentage minority stake" in the company.

"Dream11 stakeholders, including its founders plus all 400 plus employees, are Indian," the source said, adding, "Their Indian investors are Kalaari Capital and Multiples Equity. Even Dream11's product is available exclusively for use only by Indians. Only a single-digit percentage minority stake is held by Tencent."

Earlier this year, the Dream11 had come under scrutiny after BCCI's anti-corruption unit had suggested provided inputs to Mohali police suggesting the platform may have ‘links’ to the fake T20 league they were investigating. The ACU told Punjab Police that the kits used by the teams in the tournament had Dream11 logo.

"“There is also chance that Dream11 may be linked. We think the kits used might have been from a previous Dream11 tournament. All of the kits had “Dream11” on the back – there is clearly a chance that these could have been forged, but two sides had tape covering up the Dream11 sign. This is strange: if someone was forging it and didn’t want two sides to have it displayed then arguably, they wouldn’t print in the first place," read ACU's communication to the Mohali Police, as assessed by The Indian Express.

The thirteenth edition of the Indian Premium League will be played in the United Arab Emirates from September 19.

