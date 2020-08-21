Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders have already reached UAE for the tournament, while Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will arrive on Friday.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Friday shared an adorable picture of his daughter organising his kit ahead of the family’s departure to United Arab Emirates for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

“Got my packer in chief to help me get ready for the UAE. Thanks, Sammy,” Rohit captioned the image posted on Instagram.

The skipper departed for the UAE with his team for the 13th edition of the IPL beginning September 19. Ahead of the departure, Mumbai Indians shared a picture of Rohit with daughter Samaira and wife Ritika Sharma, adorning the PPE kits. In another post, the Mumbai Indian squad could be seen fully covered in protective gear inside the airplane.

“Verified All-set for Samaira's second @iplt20,” Mumbai Indians captioned the image posted on Instagram.

The players, who were already tested multiple times before departure, will now undergo a six-day isolation period with testing on day 1, 3 and 6. If they clear all the tests, they will be eligible to enter the tournament's bio-bubble and start training. Subsequently, the players and support staff will be tested every fifth day of the tournament.

The cash-rich tournament will begin on19th September and the final will be played on 10th November 2020. Sixty games will be played over 53 days across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

