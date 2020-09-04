According a media report, Harbhajan, 40, has cited "personal reason" behind his decision to pull from the IPL and has conveyed his decision to the CSK management.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: In what could be another blow for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Friday reportedly pulled out from the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

According a report by NDTV, Harbhajan, 40, has cited "personal reason" behind his decision to pull from the 13th season of the cash-rich league and has conveyed his decision to the CSK management.

With this Harbhajan Singh has become the second player after CSK batsman Suresh Raina who has pulled out from the tournament. Last week, the CSK had announced that Raina has pulled from the 13th IPL season due to "personal reasons".

Later reports emerged that Raina pulled out from the IPL following a row over hotel room and also had an argument with CSK skipper and best friend Mahendra Singh Dhoni about the same. The 33-year-old southpaw, however, dismissed the reports and said that the franchise is "like a family for him and he would like to play them for four-five years more".

Meanwhile, CSK owner and former BCCI President N Srinivasan said that Raina's contribution to the team is second to none, adding that he will always have their support during "these times of distress".

"Suresh Raina's contribution to the Chennai Super Kings franchise is second to none and it is unfortunate that people are trying to put two and two together to drive a wedge," Srinivasan had said, as reported by the Times of India.

The CSK, on the other hand, has been facing a crisis. Apart from Raina and Harbhajan's decision to pull out from the IPL 2020, several members of the team and an Indian pacer have tested positive for the highly infectious coronavirus.

The IPL 2020 will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this year from September 19 to November 10 because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma