New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Sanu Samson's brilliant knock of 74 runs off 32 balls helped Rajasthan Royals post a huge total of 216 runs in their opening game of the season at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Samson was in tyop form as he took CSK bowlers to cleaners right from the beginning. In his innings, he struck nine maximums and a four, and also hit a 19-ball half century, the joint-fastest fifty against Chennai side.

Speaking to the commentary panel after CSK’s innings, Samson was effusive in his praise for RR skipper Steve Smith as he called the Australian cricketer as the greatest batsman in the world.

“With our bowling line-up we are confident of defending this total. Absolute pleasure to bat with Smith, he is one of the world’s greatest batsman and when he goes out and bats 20 overs, it becomes easy for the others coming in,” Samson said.

The cricketer also said he had a really good time in the middle even as he added it was not a good wicket to bat on.

"It was slow and I had to wait for the ball, it was not easy to hit if they bowled it on a length. It is slow right now and hopefully we can capitalize on that,"he said.

Put in to bat, Rajasthan Royals had a worst possible start with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal walking back to the pavilion in the third over. Sanju Samson then joined skipper Steven Smith and bludgeoned the Chennai Super Kings' bowling attack. Samson whacked nine sixes in his blistering innings of 72 runs from just 32 balls.

The duo formed mammoth 121 runs stand for the second wicket before Lungi Ngidi ended Samson's innings in the 12th over. David Miller had a disappointing end as he got run out without even having a stroke. To continue the momentum, Robin Uthappa tried to go for the big shot towards long-off, but Faf du Plessis took a great catch reducing Royals to 160/4. Meanwhile, Smith continued his stellar batting and scored boundaries at regular intervals.

Sam Curran scalped two wickets in his third over and then dismissed Smith in his fourth over to put a brake on Royals' momentum in the game. However, a late onslaught by Jofra Archer helped Rajasthan Royals get pass the 200 run mark.

